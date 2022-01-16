Opening odds for 49ers vs. Packers in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Divisional round bracket is coming into focus, and our first matchup of the second round was officially decided with a 49ers victory over the Cowboys. Unfortunately for the 49ers, suffered two key injuries on defense against the Cowboys, including to superstar DE Nick Bosa, who was ruled out early with a concussion. LB Fred Warner suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out of Sunday’s Wild Card game.

The Packers will enter this matchup well-rested after earning a first-round bye with the win over in Week 17 over the Vikings and as the NFC’s No. 1 seed and will enjoy the noisy crowd at Lambeau to help give them a homefield advantage. It’s their third straight season securing the first-round bye and they enter this game healthy to help their cause.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the 49ers and Packers in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185

