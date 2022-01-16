Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 16

We have a small four-game slate in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Eric Gordon over 14.5 points (-115)

The veteran two-guard has been a consistent scoring option for the Rockets this season. Gordon is averaging 14.9 points per game, while shooting 50.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range.

When these two teams played on Friday night, Gordon had 16 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. The 33-year-old guard will likely be a go-to scoring option in tonight’s rematch. He has gone over 14.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games. The Rockets will need him, if they want to snap out of their recent road woes.

Andre Iguodala under 5.5 points (+105)

The Golden State Warriors do not need Iguodala to score when he’s out on the floor. If he drops a bucket or two that’s a nice addition, however, Iguodala’s purpose is on defense and to be another facilitator on the floor.

The 37-year-old forward has scored less than 5.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games and eight out of his last 10 road games. In the Warriors’ last game against the Bulls, he had five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3pt), three assists, and four steals. In a game against Minnesota, they will need Iggy more his defense against the T’Wolves’ perimeter players.

Will Barton over 3.5 rebounds (-105)

Our last player prop for tonight’s slate will be for Barton, who is averaging 4.9 rebounds per game this season. The 31-year-old small forward, who is known more his scoring prowess, has also found a way to be a factor on the boards.

The veteran wing player has grabbed more than 3.5 rebounds in eight out of his last 10 games and is averaging four rebounds per game in two games against tonight’s opponent, the Utah Jazz.

