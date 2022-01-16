Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pistons on Sunday

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will continue their five-game road trip on Sunday when they play Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a matinee contest. These two teams last played in Phoenix on Dec. 2, where the Suns defeated the Pistons 114-103. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Suns vs. Pistons, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -11.5

The Suns are entering this afternoon’s game on a two-game winning streak and have won four-straight road games. Phoenix has defeated their opponents by an average 17.3 points per game in their last four road contests. The Suns are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 9-6 ATS when they are listed as road favorites.

However, Phoenix is 5-3 ATS this season when they are favorites by 10 or more points this season. The Pistons have been played as of late this season, winning three-straight games at home.

Surprisingly, their last two wins have come by double-digits over the Raptors and the Jazz. Detroit is 5-1 ATS in their last six games this season and 9-7 ATS this season when they are home underdogs. Furthermore, the Pistons are 9-7 ATS when they are listed as underdogs by 10 points or more. The key in this game will be the Pistons’ three-point defense, which is sitting at an unflattering 36.6%. If the Suns can catch fire from behind the arc, then this will be another huge win for the best team in the West.

Over/Under: Over 215.5

The last time the Suns and Pistons played in December, the total was 217. The total has gone under in four of Phoenix’s last six games. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 20-20-1 when it comes to overs this season. At 215.5, I think the Suns can at least score 107 points and the Pistons should be able to reach the 100-point threshold to threaten the total.

