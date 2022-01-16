Pick against the spread, over/under for Rockets vs. Kings on Sunday

Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets will try to get back into the win column on Sunday night against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

These two teams just played on Friday night in Sacramento, where the Kings defeated the Rockets 126-114 for their second-straight win. Fox led the way with 27 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. However, Marvin Bagley III stole the show with 26 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Rockets vs. Kings, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -5.5

The Rockets have lost four out of their last five games and they lost six out of their last eight road games. Houston will be looking to play better than they did Friday, where they allowed the Kings to shoot 50% from the field.

The Rockets are 2-12 against the spread in their last 14 games and 0-4-1 ATS when they are going up against teams from the Pacific division. Houston is 10-12-1 ATS when they are the road underdog and 12-18-1 ATS after a loss this season.

The Kings snapped their five-game losing streak with a nine-point win over the Lakers and 12-point win over the Rockets. Sacramento is 4-1 ATS in their last five home games and 5-5 ATS when they are listed as home favorites this season. However, they are 7-10 ATS after a loss this season.

Over/Under: Under 240

It is not surprising to see a high total between these two teams as they can score 120, but also give up 120 on the other end. The total has gone over in seven out of the Rockets’ last nine road games. The Rockets have been pretty good when it comes to overs this season, with a record of 26-18. As for the Kings, they are 23-22 when it comes to the overs, but 11-15 at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.