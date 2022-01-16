Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

We have a Sunday night battle in the Western Conference to look forward to this evening as the Golden State Warriors pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State (31-11) is wrapping up a four-game road trip tonight and is looking to finish it with an even 2-2 split. The Warriors were last seen battering the Bulls for a 138-96 victory on Sunday, a game where they shot 56.4% from the field. Jonathan Kuminga stepped up as the leader on offense, providing 25 points in the win. Both Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been ruled out of tonight’s matchup with various injuries.

Minnesota (20-22) is returning from its own four-game road trip and is looking to get back on track after dropping two straight. The Wolves were bested by the red hot Grizzlies in a 116-108 loss on Thursday, a game that they led at halftime but let slip away in the third quarter. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points in the loss.

Minnesota enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 216.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +4.5

Even without Curry or Green on the floor, the Warriors should still be able to hold their own on the road. Andrew Wiggins is playing his way into an All-Star game selection and Kuminga is also playing well enough to help lead the team. Take the points with the Warriors.

Over/Under: Under 216

Golden State is the second-most under friendly team in the league and without Curry on the court, the team will especially make it a point to drag the Wolves down offensively. Hit the under.

