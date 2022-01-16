Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Nuggets on Sunday

We have two Western Conference rivals going at it tonight as the Utah Jazz cross the border into Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets.

Utah (28-14) is in a slump with a four-game losing streak and that has coincided with the absence of Rudy Gobert, who has missed the previous five games while in health and safety protocols. The good news for the Jazz is that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is available and will make his return for tonight’s contest.

Denver (22-19) has been rolling during that same stretch of time, winners of four of its last five contests. The Nuggets are fresh off a 133-96 beatdown of the Lakers last night, a game where rookie Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland turned up offensively. He dropped 27 points and 10 rebounds and was followed by Jeff Green, who put up 26 points.

Utah enters the game as a five-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 224.

Jazz vs. Nuggets, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Utah -5

The Jazz defeated the Nuggets in both of their prior meetings and the presence of Gobert back in the lineup should give them a significant lift. Lay the points with Utah.

Over/Under: Over 224

Denver overs are 3-1 this season when the Nuggets are home underdogs. The Nuggets’ prior matchup on Jan. 5 hit at exactly 224 and this should exceed that.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.