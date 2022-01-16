JaMycal Hasty fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers RB in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will hit the road for their Wild Card round matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a battle of two classic NFC playoff rivals.

We’ll look at the viability of running back JaMycal Hasty as an option for DraftKings Daily Fantasy lineups this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB JaMycal Hasty ($4,000)

Hasty has been used sparingly within the Niners offense this season and is solidly behind rookie back Elijah Mitchell in the pecking order. Through 11 games this season, he had just 16 carries for 68 rushing yards and one touchdown.

That has not made him a worthwhile DFS option as he’s averaged just 4.6 fantasy points in each of his outings. His largest output was way back in Week 2 against the Eagles, a game where he had 38 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barring a sudden Mitchell injury, sit Hasty.