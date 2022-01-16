 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Sony Open win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sony Open, taking place in at the Waialae Country Club in Hawai’i in 2022.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The final round of the 2022 Sony Open is here, and Russell Henley is the leader at -18 with a two-shot advantage over Hideki Matsuyama with 18 holes remaining.

But there are more prizes than just the cash for the winner of the first full-field event on the PGA Tour in 2022. Besides a full allocation of FedEx Cup points, the winner will also earn a berth into the Masters and PGA Championship if not already qualified. You can add all the silly season events for Four winners as well, including the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions a mere 51 weeks from now.

Add to that a PGA Tour exemption through the FedEx Cup Playoffs of 2024, as well as the lion’s share of the prize pool which is over $1.3 million, and it’s not a bad way to start the year.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this piece from The Golf News Net:

  1. $1,350,000
  2. $817,500
  3. $517,500
  4. $367,500
  5. $307,500
  6. $271,875
  7. $253,125
  8. $234,375
  9. $219,375
  10. $204,375
  11. $189,375
  12. $174,375
  13. $159,375
  14. $144,375
  15. $136,875
  16. $129,375
  17. $121,875
  18. $114,375
  19. $106,875
  20. $99,375
  21. $91,875
  22. $84,375
  23. $78,375
  24. $72,375
  25. $66,375
  26. $60,375
  27. $58,125
  28. $55,875
  29. $53,625
  30. $51,375
  31. $49,125
  32. $46,875
  33. $44,625
  34. $42,750
  35. $40,875
  36. $39,000
  37. $37,125
  38. $35,625
  39. $34,125
  40. $32,625
  41. $31,125
  42. $29,625
  43. $28,125
  44. $26,625
  45. $25,125
  46. $23,625
  47. $22,125
  48. $20,925
  49. $19,875
  50. $19,275
  51. $18,825
  52. $18,375
  53. $18,075
  54. $17,775
  55. $17,625
  56. $17,475
  57. $17,325
  58. $17,175
  59. $17,025
  60. $16,875
  61. $16,725
  62. $16,575
  63. $16,425
  64. $16,275
  65. $16,125

