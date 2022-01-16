How much will the winner of the Sony Open win in 2022

The final round of the 2022 Sony Open is here, and Russell Henley is the leader at -18 with a two-shot advantage over Hideki Matsuyama with 18 holes remaining.

But there are more prizes than just the cash for the winner of the first full-field event on the PGA Tour in 2022. Besides a full allocation of FedEx Cup points, the winner will also earn a berth into the Masters and PGA Championship if not already qualified. You can add all the silly season events for Four winners as well, including the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions a mere 51 weeks from now.

Add to that a PGA Tour exemption through the FedEx Cup Playoffs of 2024, as well as the lion’s share of the prize pool which is over $1.3 million, and it’s not a bad way to start the year.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this piece from The Golf News Net: