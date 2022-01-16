 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of the 2022 Sony Open

The final round of the 2022 Sony Open tees off at 12:50 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Waialae Country Club in Hawai’i. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Russell Henley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s been a good week for the Georgia Bulldogs, and another alum in Russell Henley holds a two-shot lead heading into the last round of the 2022 Sony Open from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Henley fired rounds of 62 and 63 before a 67 on Saturday moved him to -18. He’ll play in the last group with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who sits two shots back at -16. Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Matt Kuchar, and Haotong Li are all T3 at -14.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley sits as the favorite to take home the trophy at +125, with Matsuyama the second choice at +225. Power is the closest of the chasers on the odds board at +1000.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, with additional coverage airing on PGA Tour Live. PGA Tour live will air featured group coverage from 4 to 10 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sony Open on Sunday.

2022 Sony Open, Final Round tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
6:15 PM Russell Henley Hideki Matsuyama
6:05 PM Adam Svensson Seamus Power
5:55 PM Matt Kuchar Haotong Li
5:45 PM Lucas Glover Kevin Kisner
5:35 PM Russell Knox Cam Davis
5:25 PM Ben Kohles Christiaan Bezuidenhout
5:15 PM Talor Gooch Kevin Na
5:05 PM Jason Kokrak Brandt Snedeker
4:55 PM Michael Thompson Keith Mitchell
4:45 PM Kramer Hickok Satoshi Kodaira
4:35 PM Keegan Bradley Hayden Buckley
4:20 PM Luke Donald Ryan Palmer
4:10 PM Davis Riley Corey Conners
4:00 PM Andrew Putnam Greyson Sigg
3:50 PM Wesley Bryan Dylan Wu
3:40 PM Stewart Cink Ryan Armour
3:30 PM Harris English Vince Whaley
3:20 PM Kyle Stanley Billy Horschel
3:10 PM Maverick McNealy Chris Kirk
3:00 PM Jim Knous Marc Leishman
2:50 PM Erik van Rooyen Sahith Theegala
2:40 PM Si Woo Kim Joseph Bramlett
2:25 PM Brendon Todd Charles Howell III
2:15 PM Patton Kizzire Keita Nakajima
2:05 PM K.H. Lee Vaughn Taylor
1:55 PM Brian Harman Brett Drewitt
1:45 PM Kevin Tway Hudson Swafford
1:35 PM Kevin Chappell Henrik Norlander
1:25 PM Paul Barjon J.T. Poston
1:15 PM Webb Simpson Denny McCarthy
1:05 PM Jimmy Walker Jim Furyk
12:55 PM Sepp Straka Sam Ryder
12:50 PM Justin Lower

