Full list of tee times for final round of the 2022 Sony Open

It’s been a good week for the Georgia Bulldogs, and another alum in Russell Henley holds a two-shot lead heading into the last round of the 2022 Sony Open from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Henley fired rounds of 62 and 63 before a 67 on Saturday moved him to -18. He’ll play in the last group with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who sits two shots back at -16. Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Matt Kuchar, and Haotong Li are all T3 at -14.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley sits as the favorite to take home the trophy at +125, with Matsuyama the second choice at +225. Power is the closest of the chasers on the odds board at +1000.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, with additional coverage airing on PGA Tour Live. PGA Tour live will air featured group coverage from 4 to 10 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sony Open on Sunday.
2022 Sony Open, Final Round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|6:15 PM
|Russell Henley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6:05 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Seamus Power
|5:55 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Haotong Li
|5:45 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Kevin Kisner
|5:35 PM
|Russell Knox
|Cam Davis
|5:25 PM
|Ben Kohles
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|5:15 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Kevin Na
|5:05 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|Brandt Snedeker
|4:55 PM
|Michael Thompson
|Keith Mitchell
|4:45 PM
|Kramer Hickok
|Satoshi Kodaira
|4:35 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Hayden Buckley
|4:20 PM
|Luke Donald
|Ryan Palmer
|4:10 PM
|Davis Riley
|Corey Conners
|4:00 PM
|Andrew Putnam
|Greyson Sigg
|3:50 PM
|Wesley Bryan
|Dylan Wu
|3:40 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Ryan Armour
|3:30 PM
|Harris English
|Vince Whaley
|3:20 PM
|Kyle Stanley
|Billy Horschel
|3:10 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Chris Kirk
|3:00 PM
|Jim Knous
|Marc Leishman
|2:50 PM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Sahith Theegala
|2:40 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Joseph Bramlett
|2:25 PM
|Brendon Todd
|Charles Howell III
|2:15 PM
|Patton Kizzire
|Keita Nakajima
|2:05 PM
|K.H. Lee
|Vaughn Taylor
|1:55 PM
|Brian Harman
|Brett Drewitt
|1:45 PM
|Kevin Tway
|Hudson Swafford
|1:35 PM
|Kevin Chappell
|Henrik Norlander
|1:25 PM
|Paul Barjon
|J.T. Poston
|1:15 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Denny McCarthy
|1:05 PM
|Jimmy Walker
|Jim Furyk
|12:55 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Sam Ryder
|12:50 PM
|Justin Lower