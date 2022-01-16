Full list of tee times for final round of the 2022 Sony Open

It’s been a good week for the Georgia Bulldogs, and another alum in Russell Henley holds a two-shot lead heading into the last round of the 2022 Sony Open from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Henley fired rounds of 62 and 63 before a 67 on Saturday moved him to -18. He’ll play in the last group with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who sits two shots back at -16. Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Matt Kuchar, and Haotong Li are all T3 at -14.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley sits as the favorite to take home the trophy at +125, with Matsuyama the second choice at +225. Power is the closest of the chasers on the odds board at +1000.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, with additional coverage airing on PGA Tour Live. PGA Tour live will air featured group coverage from 4 to 10 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Sony Open on Sunday.