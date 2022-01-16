Jalen Hurts removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Buccaneers?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to upset the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the two squads meet Sunday in a wild-card playoff game in Tampa, Florida. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready to go despite dealing with an ankle injury, as the team has taken him off the final injury report ahead of the game.

Fantasy impact: Jalen Hurts (ankle)

Hurts is a dynamic quarterback who took a step forward this season. He’s been quite accurate throwing the ball despite the lack of a clear No. 2 receiver, which is a good sign for Philadelphia in this game and going forward. Hurts’ biggest advantage is his ability to extend plays with his feet, and that could be an issue given his ankle injury. The Bucs have speed at the linebacker spot, so even a slight decline in quickness for Hurts could be the difference in this game. Expect the Eagles to try giving Hurts less designed runs and letting the quarterback take off when all else fails rather than intentionally putting him in harm’s way.