Miles Sanders removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Buccaneers?

The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon to continue Super Wild Card weekend with the hopes of shocking the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles expect running back Miles Sanders to be suiting up for the contest, removing him from the final injury report. Sanders was dealing with a hand injury to close out the season and missed the last two games.

Fantasy impact: Miles Sanders (hand)

The Eagles have plenty of running backs available with Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell all having significant roles at some point this season. That means if Sanders does have any discomfort or aggravation with his hand injury, Philadelphia can pull him without losing too much in the backfield. Given the Eagles are big underdogs in this game, it doesn’t make much sense to back Sanders in playoff fantasy football formats. Toss in his hand injury and he could have a limited role in Sunday’s game.