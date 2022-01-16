Tony Pollard removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. 49ers?

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been dealing with a foot injury for the past month and it has hindered some of his production down the final stretch of the regular season. He only received three carries for nine yards in their Week 17 loss to the Cardinals before being held out entirely in last Saturday’s season finale against the Eagles.

Listed on the injury report this week, he was listed as a full participant in all three days of practice before being taken off the report ahead of Sunday’s Wild Card showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. With Pollard playing in Sunday’s postseason opener, will his foot injury once again impact his production?

Fantasy impact: Tony Pollard (foot)

Pollard last received a high volume of carries in the team’s Week 15 victory over the Giants, taking 12 touches for 74 yards. Even though he’s good to go, one would think he’d be playing a minor role within the Cowboys’ offense given the combination of injury and the presence of Ezekiel Elliott. Prospective DFS users should look elsewhere for a potential value play at running back this weekend.