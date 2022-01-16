Elijah Mitchell removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Cowbooys?

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was listed on the injury report with a knee injury this week. The impactful rookie tailback was held out of practice on Wednesday, limited on Thursday, and a full participant on Friday. He was taken off the injury report and carries no designation heading into Sunday’s Wild Card round showdown at the Dallas Cowboys.

Mitchell has been dealing with various injuries throughout the season but still managed to put up a near 1,000-yard rushing season in just 11 games. Will his knee injury hamper him in their postseason matchup against the Cowboys?

Fantasy impact: Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Mitchell will be good to go and should play a big role as the 49ers hit the road for AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. He’s received 20+ carries in each of his past five outings and that bodes well for prospective DFS users. If his carries go down, it’ll be a matter of the Niners adjusting to counter the Cowboys’ front seven and not the knee injury. Even then, Mitchell should find a way to make a considerable impact on this one.