Jimmy Garoppolo removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Cowboys?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been dealing with a right thumb injury over the past few weeks, an ailment that kept him out of their Week 17 matchup against the Texans. He did return last week in their overtime victory over the Rams, helping the team clinch a playoff spot by throwing for 316 passing yards and a touchdown but also two interceptions.

Garoppolo was listed on the injury report this week, limited in practice on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday. With no designation, he will be good to go and make the start against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Sunday.

Fantasy impact: Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb)

Garoppolo’s thumb shouldn’t affect him too much on Sunday and he’ll have the green light to operate as normal on Sunday. Facing an unrelenting pass rush, he’ll have to get the ball out of his hands quickly and that could make for a big passing day in terms of volume of attempts for Jimmy G. There could be value there for prospective DFS users.