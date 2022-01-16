Tyreek Hill removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Steelers?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill sustained a pregame heel injury before last Saturday’s season finale versus the Denver Broncos. He only caught one pass for two yards before being taken out of the game and subsequently placed on this week’s injury report.

The All-Pro pass catcher was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, limited on Thursday, and a full participant on Friday before being taken off the injury report. He enters Sunday’s Wild Card showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers without an injury designation but will the heel injury have an impact on his effectiveness?

Fantasy impact: Tyreek Hill (heel)

Hill will be good to go for Sunday’s matchup and should be a factor in the Wild Card showdown. Even if he’s not as explosive, he’ll be a primary target for Patrick Mahomes as the team looks to begin another deep postseason run. DFS users should consider Hill as one of their primary receivers this week.