How to handle Darrel Williams injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams is listed as questionable with a toe injury heading into Sunday’s Wild Card round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fourth-year back out of LSU has been dealing with a toe injury and found himself on the injury report this week.

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week but should be good to go for the Sunday night showdown. Will his toe injury limit his effectiveness?

Fantasy impact: Darrel Williams (toe)

Not only is Williams going to play in the Wild Card showdown, but he will also serve as the starting running back as Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the contest with a shoulder injury. Williams has put up decent numbers as a backup this season, taking 144 carries for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

He’s averaged 11.7 fantasy points per game this season but as a starter, he has low flex appeal for the DFS users in the Wild Card showdown.