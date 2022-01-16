Najee Harris removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Chiefs?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an elbow injury against Baltimore Ravens in last week’s regular season finale and was put on the injury report this week. The dynamic rookie tailback missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a full participant on Friday.

Harris was taken off the injury report and will be good to go when the team travels to Arrowhead Stadium for their Wild Card round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Will his elbow injury affect his effectiveness on Sunday?

Fantasy impact: Najee Harris (elbow)

Harris should be fine for Sunday’s playoff matchup and will be a primary weapon for the Pittsburgh offense. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s limitations and the temperatures being below freezing at Arrowhead, the team will lean heavily into the run.

Harris took 17 carries for 93 yards in their Week 16 matchup at Kansas City so DFS users should be inclined to give him consideration as the second-highest priced tailback this week.