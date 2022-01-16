 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Leonard Fournette OUT Sunday vs. Eagles: What does it mean for the rest of the Bucs backfield?

Leonard Fournette will not make his return for the Bucs ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Eagles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have running back Leonard Fournette on the field for the team’s wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Fournette missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury but was not expected to miss playoff time. With Fournette out, how should managers who play fantasy football in the postseason handle this news?

Fantasy impact: Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

The Buccaneers have already ruled Ronald Jones out for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Le’Veon Bell and Giovani Bernard are the only healthy running backs for the Buccaneers. Look for Vaughn and Bell to split carries out of the backfield while Bernard takes over most of the work on passing downs and two-minute drills. Fantasy managers and DFS players might look at Vaughn or Bell as potential options but this entire backfield might not be worth investing in for this round of the playoffs.

