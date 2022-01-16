Leonard Fournette OUT Sunday vs. Eagles: What does it mean for the rest of the Bucs backfield?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have running back Leonard Fournette on the field for the team’s wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Fournette missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury but was not expected to miss playoff time. With Fournette out, how should managers who play fantasy football in the postseason handle this news?

Source tells me Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard will be activated from IR. Leonard Fournette will not be activated. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 15, 2022

Fantasy impact: Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

The Buccaneers have already ruled Ronald Jones out for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Le’Veon Bell and Giovani Bernard are the only healthy running backs for the Buccaneers. Look for Vaughn and Bell to split carries out of the backfield while Bernard takes over most of the work on passing downs and two-minute drills. Fantasy managers and DFS players might look at Vaughn or Bell as potential options but this entire backfield might not be worth investing in for this round of the playoffs.