Jalen Hurts is active for Wild Card round vs. Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Week 18 inactives and Jalen Hurts is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts was listed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Hurts’ status was a conversation among the sports world due to Nick Sirianni’s comments about the way the quarterback was feeling. An ankle injury is nothing to play with, especially for a quarterback who does a lot of work running the ball and extending plays with his legs. With Hurts set to play, the Eagles will feel confident about their offense against a Tampa Bay defense which hasn’t matched last season’s production. The key for Hurts will be to make quick decisions, as he and the Eagles likely don’t want to put any extra stress on that ankle. With the Eagles considered heavy underdogs, it’s tough to back Hurts in playoff fantasy football.