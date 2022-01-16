Miles Sanders is active for Wild Card round vs. Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Week 18 inactives and Miles Sanders is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss. Sanders was listed as questionable this week due to a hand injury but ultimately got cleared ahead of the contest. He was a limited participant for the start of the practice week and closed the week with a full session.

That full session was enough to clear Sanders, who has missed Philadelphia’s last two games. The Eagles have plenty of serviceable running backs with Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell available, but Sanders is the most dynamic of the group. He’ll be tasked with making things easier for Jalen Hurts, who is going to play through an ankle issue. Sanders and the running backs will be tasked with playing ball control and keeping the Bucs offense off the field but the Eagles are underdogs in the game, so Sanders and most Philadelphia players aren’t good playoff fantasy football options.