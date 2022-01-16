Jimmy Garoppolo is active for Wild Card round vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 18 inactives and Jimmy Garoppolo is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Garopppolo was originally listed as questionable this week due to a thumb injury but was cleared ahead of the game. He was limited for a day in practice but eventually logged two full sessions to avoid a designation.

This was always going to end in Garoppolo being active, so there was no surprise in his practice schedule and workload during the week. The quarterback has had to endure a lot this season, starting with the draft when the 49ers moved up to take Trey Lance. Garoppolo made a great comeback in Week 18 to lead San Francisco to the playoffs and will have to play a clean game against a tough Dallas defense for the 49ers to win and advance. It’s hard to back Garoppolo in playoff fantasy football, as there are significantly better options elsewhere.