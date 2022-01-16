Elijah Mitchell is active for Wild Card round vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 18 inactives and Elijah Mitchell is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Mitchell was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury going into preparations. He was limited this week, though he was removed from the final injury report.

Mitchell did not practice to start the week and slowly worked his way up to a full practice session, which took him off the final report. The running back has been a revelation for the 49ers, who lost Raheem Mostert due to injury in the season opener. Mitchell is also involved in the receiving game, so he’s bound to get decent volume in this contest. The 49ers want to avoid giving Jimmy Garoppolo too many throws, so look for the 49ers to lean on Mitchell. He’s a decent flex option in playoff fantasy football lineups, but know that San Francisco is the underdog here and Mitchell might not see a second playoff game.