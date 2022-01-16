Tony Pollard is active for Wild Card round vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 18 inactives and Tony Pollard is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Pollard missed the final week of the regular season but was able to practice in full ahead of their Wild Card round matchup.

Pollard had no issues with this week’s preparation, which is great news for the running back and the Cowboys. The team has increasingly used Pollard to manage Ezekiel Elliott’s workload, and Pollard’s high efficiency has forced them to continue playing him for long stretches. After a week off, the running back should be well-rested and be ready to go in this playoff game. Fantasy managers who participate in playoff fantasy football might want to go for Pollard as an under-the-radar play, as you can only pick one player from each team. The Cowboys are favored to win, so it’s likely Pollard gets multiple games in the postseason.