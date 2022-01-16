Darrel Williams is active for Wild Card round vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Week 18 inactives and Darrel Williams is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury and was limited in practice throughout the week.

Williams was expected to play and with three limited sessions, he’s good enough to suit up. Look for him to be heavily involved in the offense with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, especially in the passing game. Williams has shown he can be a strong asset in that area and with the way Patrick Mahomes is playing, it makes sense for the Chiefs to keep throwing the ball.

Derrick Gore will see some touches for Kansas City, but his role will be limited. Williams is a decent play in fantasy football formats for the postseason, although there’s the risk of Edwards-Helaire returning and immediately taking over the lead running back job again.