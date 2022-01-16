Najee Harris is active for Wild Card round vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Week 18 inactives and Najee Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris was listed with an elbow injury this week but was removed from the team's final injury report on Saturday.

The Steelers have relied heavily on the rookie running back in all aspects of the offense, which had made Harris a fantasy star this season. His relative inefficiency was balanced out by insane volume, as Ben Roethlisberger’s declining arm meant more touches for Harris. He’s improved as a receiver as well over the course of the season.

If the Steelers want to pull off the upset, Harris has to have a big game and help Pittsburgh keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Managers who play fantasy football in the playoffs might not want to play Harris because the Steelers are huge underdogs, but his insane volume slides him into flex territory.