NFL weather forecast for 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Saturday saw some extreme cold weather, although it didn’t slow down offenses entirely. But this game brings a weather neutral situation.

The Cowboys host the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and have a retractable roof in place. The biggest weather impact will be for fans before and after the game. It will actually get a little chilly in Arlington, with temperatures dropping later in the game. The National Weather Service is reporting a high of 54 and a low of 34 for the day. DarkSky is projecting the temperature to be in the low 50s at kickoff and high 40s by the end of the game. There will be gusts as high as 20 mph in Arlington.

For the game itself, we can expect the retractable roof to be closed and a solid climate-controlled environment. Maybe a little air conditioning could add a slight breeze, but otherwise, there will be no impact.

Weather can have a big impact on games when you’ve got stiff winds or driving rain. In this case, we won’t see any alterations to game plans. Of course, at some point the winner of this is likely going to have to go to Lambeau Field and face the Packers if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Then, weather will be something to behold.

But for this game, it won’t add an edge on betting and fantasy decisions. Nobody gets downgraded for this one from a betting or fantasy perspective.