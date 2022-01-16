Who will 49ers play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, managing to avoid an ugly collapse. The 49ers led 23-7 at one point in the fourth quarter only to stumble for much of the fourth quarter. They overcame a bad Jimmy Garoppolo interception to hold off the Cowboys 23-17.

The NFL re-seeds after the Wild Card round to set up the No. 1 seed with the worst remaining seed. With the Eagles losing to the Bucs, the 49ers will be the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round. Due to that distinction, they will face the Packers, who are fresh off a first round bye.

The 49ers win also means the Buccaneers will face the winner of the Cardinals-Rams Wild Card game that will take place on Monday.

The 49ers and Packers faced off in Week 3 and Green Bay won 30-28 on a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired. The Bucs lost to the Rams 34-24 in Week 3 and did not play the Cardinals during the regular season.