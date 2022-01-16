 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who will Bucs play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The Bucs are thumping the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the Divisional Round.

By David Fucillo
Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking care of business on Sunday to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs, thumping the Philadelphia Eagles 31-0 midway through the third quarter. The Eagles could mount a huge comeback, but that seems highly unlikely.

The NFL reseeds teams following the Wild Card round. The lowest remaining seed faces the No. 1 seed coming off a bye and the middle two remaining seeds meet at the site of the higher seed. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bucs are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and last year’s change means they did not get a bye this season.

Bucs-Eagles was the first game of the NFC side of the playoff bracket and we won’t know the Bucs (or Packers) opponent for at least a few more hours. The Bucs and Packers cannot face off in the Divisional Round. However, there are a couple scenarios based on the other two Wild Card round games. The Cowboys host the 49ers Sunday afternoon and the Rams host the Cardinals on Monday evening. Here are the two Divisional Round scenarios:

  • 49ers beat Cowboys: Packers face 49ers, Bucs face Cardinals-Rams winner
  • Cowboys beat 49ers: Packers face Cardinals-Rams winner, Bucs face Cowboys

More From DraftKings Nation