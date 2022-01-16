Who will Bucs play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking care of business on Sunday to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs, thumping the Philadelphia Eagles 31-0 midway through the third quarter. The Eagles could mount a huge comeback, but that seems highly unlikely.

The NFL reseeds teams following the Wild Card round. The lowest remaining seed faces the No. 1 seed coming off a bye and the middle two remaining seeds meet at the site of the higher seed. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bucs are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and last year’s change means they did not get a bye this season.

Bucs-Eagles was the first game of the NFC side of the playoff bracket and we won’t know the Bucs (or Packers) opponent for at least a few more hours. The Bucs and Packers cannot face off in the Divisional Round. However, there are a couple scenarios based on the other two Wild Card round games. The Cowboys host the 49ers Sunday afternoon and the Rams host the Cardinals on Monday evening. Here are the two Divisional Round scenarios: