How to watch 49ers-Cowboys Nickelodeon broadcast

The NFL has officially partnered with Nickelodeon for a special Wild Card broadcast for the second season in a row. This year, Nick will feature showcase the 49ers-Cowboys matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The first Nickelodeon NFL broadcast was in the 2021 NFL playoffs, as the Bears and Saints duked It out in the post-season in what was a relatively uninspiring matchup. Luckily, Nick’s live animation and kid-friendly commentary were there to help us make it through the game.

This year, Nate Burleson, formerly of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, will get the call in this game, set to be joined by some of our favorite Nickelodeon cartoon characters as well as Iaian Armitage, star of Young Sheldon. They’ll provide normal game commentary in addition to breaking down NFL rules to help educate young viewers on the game.

CBS will hold the standard broadcast, which you can watch on TV, CBS Live TV or on Paramount+. However, if you’re looking for a more colorful experience (literally), you can watch the Nickelodeon broadcast on Paramount+ as well with a cable login.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

NFL Nickelodeon live stream link: Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -165, 49ers +145

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the game this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.