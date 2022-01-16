Stephen Curry, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, Jan. 16

It’s a light Sunday slate in the NBA with just four games on the schedule, likely in response to the NFL having three playoff games throughout the day. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some good teams in action, with the three Western conference heavyweights all in action. Even with a light day, there are some big names on the injury report. Here’s a look at Sunday’s list, along with relevant fantasy and DFS impact for each injury.

NBA Injury Report: January 16

Cam Johnson (ankle) questionable

Johnson has been dealing with this injury for a while. If he cannot take the floor, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder are the primary beneficiaries.

Richaun Holmes (conditioning) questionable

Tristan Thompson (illness) OUT

Damian Jones (conditioning) questionable

The Kings have been a mess all season and these frontcourt absences have contributed to the problem. Holmes has the most fantasy relevance if he plays, although Jones does carry some value. If all three are out, Alex Len and Chimezie Metu are the fallback options that have the most value.

Stephen Curry (hand) OUT

Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Curry and Green have both been ruled out, while Thompson is probably going to be on a minutes limit. Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga are great value plays, while Andrew Wiggins is poised to be the lead option offensively.

Rudy Gobert (conditioning) available

Gobert has finally exited protocols and is available to play. He’ll be going up against Nikola Jokic, which will be one of the premier matchups between bigs.

Austin Rivers (illness) questionable

Rivers did not suit up Saturday and will hope to play Sunday. If he can’t go, fantasy and DFS players can continue to ride with Monte Morris and Bones Hyland.