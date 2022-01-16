Bills offense has a ‘perfect game’ in beating Patriots 47-17

The Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots on Saturday to open the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Buffalo won 47-17 and put together arguably the greatest single game offensive performance in NFL history.

Teams have scored more points and won by larger margins, but the Bills accomplished something never before done in the NFL. Buffalo’s offense completed what was effectively a perfect game. They scored seven touchdowns and had no punts, field goals, or turnovers in the game. The only time the offense did not score while on the field was in the final 1:44 of the game when Mitchell Trubisky came on the field to take three knees to run out the clock.

The #Bills are the first team in #NFL history with no punts, field goals, or turnovers in a game.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JiPAc9dLvE — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 16, 2022

This was all the more impressive because it happened against a Patriots defense that finished the 2021 regular season ranked fourth in overall efficiency. New England ranked third against the pass and ninth against the run but were bulldozed in every possible way. Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and scored five touchdowns while also adding 66 rushing yards. Devin Singletary rushed for 81 yards at a 5.1 per attempt clip and found the end zone twice.

The Bills are going to face tougher challenges if they want to win the Super Bowl this year, but this kind of performance against this kind of defense is a strong start. The Packers and Chiefs still have stronger Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can’t help but come away impressed with the upside of the Bills.