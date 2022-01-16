Houston Marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The 2022 Houston Marathon is a wrap and we had some impressive performances on Sunday, with a pair of first time winners. Kenyan runner James Ngandu won the men’s race with a time of 2:11:03. He edged out Bahrainian Abdi Abdo by 7.34 seconds. Kenyan Elisha Barno finished third, 13.05 seconds back of first, Japan’s Kenta Uchida finished fourth at 15.22 back of first and Ethiopia’s Kelkile Gezahegn finished fifth, 16.91 seconds back. Frank Lara was the fastest American, finishing sixth with a time of 2:11:32.

In the women’s race, American Keira D’Amato became the first American to win the women’s race since Kelly Keane won it in 2005. D’Amato finished with a time of 2:19:12. The top five included Alice Wright (GBR 2:29:08), Maggie Montoya (USA 2:29:08), Robert Groner (USA 2:32:02), and Atsede Tesema (ETH 2:32:38).

The course records in Houston both came in 2015. Tariku Jufar (ETH) won the men’s race with a time of 2:06:51 and Alemitu Abera (ETH) won the women’s race with a time of 2:23:14.

American Jacob Allen won the men’s wheelchair division with a time of 1:51:05. The handcycle division featured men’s and women’s winners, both from the United States. Adessa Nolan won the women’s race with a time of 1:36:00 and Toai Nolan won the men’s race with a time of 1:36:01. In the visually impaired division, American Kelli Dewveall won with a time of 3:26:31 and American Eric Strong won with a time of 3:14:39.