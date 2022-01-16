Ryan Fitzpatrick took in the Bills-Patriots game with the crowd

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went to the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Patriots on Saturday and took in the matchup like the majority of fans, outdoors. That isn’t a small thing, as the temperatures were hovering just above ZERO all game.

Fitzpatrick is a man of the people to be sure, and even went shirtless at one point:

Yes. That’s a QB for another NFL franchise….shirtless at a Bills game. Your fan base could never. #BillsMafia



The legend himself, Fitzmagic. pic.twitter.com/V5brB0TmN0 — Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) January 16, 2022

Fitzpatrick has played with none NFL teams, with four of those seasons up in Buffalo with the Bills. A hip injury ended Fitzpatrick’s chance at leading Washington this season after he had one of his best seasons ever in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins. He also happened to be 38 years old during that season.

We don’t know what Washington is going to do at quarterback moving forward, but Fitzmagic would probably like to give it another go in 2022 after missing almost all of 2021 with the injury.