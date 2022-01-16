Who will Packers play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The Green Bay Packers are enjoying a weekend off as they await the results of the Super Wild Card weekend. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which gets them a first round bye and home field advantage in the NFC side of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

The NFL re-seeds teams after the first round. The No. 1 seed in each conference hosts the worst remaining team and the middle two meet at the stadium of the higher seed. The NFL opened the playoffs on Saturday with two AFC games, and the NFC has gotten underway with Eagles-Bucs to open Sunday. 49ers-Cowboys follows and then Cardinals-Rams plays on Sunday.

The Eagles-Bucs game will decide who goes where in the Divisional Round. If underdog Philly secures the upset, we’ll get Packers-Eagles next weekend. If favored Tampa Bay wins, we’ll have to wait to find out the Packers opponent. With a Bucs win, the scenarios are as follows:

Cowboys beat 49ers: Packers play winner of Cardinals-Rams

49ers beat Cowboys: Packers play the 49ers

We’ll update this as results come in on Sunday and Monday.