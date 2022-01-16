Who will Titans play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Tennessee Titans get the weekend off as they enjoy the first round bye granted to the No. 1 seed in each conference. The NFL moved to a single bye per conference last year with the addition of a third wild card team in each conference. It means one more week for Derrick Henry to get ready for his return.

The NFL re-seeds the playoff field after the Wild Card round. The No. 1 seed in each conference hosts the worst remaining team and the middle two meet at the stadium of the higher seed. The NFL opened the playoffs on Saturday with two AFC games, but we won’t know who goes where until Sunday evening comes to a close.

The Bengals held off the Raiders and the Bills crushed the Patriots to advance to the Divisional Round. However, it will be Steelers-Chiefs that determines the destination of each team. If the Steelers upset the Chiefs, Pittsburgh will head to Nashville. If the Chiefs handle their business, the Titans will host the Bengals and the Chiefs will face the Bills.

We’ll update this as results come in Sunday evening.