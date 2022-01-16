 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will Chiefs play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Chiefs are thumping the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the Divisional Round.

By David Fucillo
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are thumping the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round and look to be on track to advance to the Divisional Round. Pittsburgh gave KC some trouble early on and led 7-0 midway through the second quarter, but the Chiefs turned things around in a hurry. They put up 21 points in the final six minutes of the first half and then added another touchdown to early in the third quarter.

The Steelers could very well come back, but they’ve shown nothing on offense to indicate that’s going to happen. And so, the Chiefs are set to advance to the AFC Divisional Round and settle that side of the playoff bracket.

The NFL re-seeds following the Wild Card round. The lowest seed to come out of the first round faces the No. 1 seed and the two teams in between square off. Chalk ruled in the AFC and so the top-seeded Titans will host the Bengals while the second-seeded Chiefs will host the Bills.

The Chiefs and Bills faced off in Week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium where Buffalo thumped them 38-20. This will be the first matchup of the season between the Titans and Bengals.

