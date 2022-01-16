Who will Chiefs play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Kansas City Chiefs are thumping the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round and look to be on track to advance to the Divisional Round. Pittsburgh gave KC some trouble early on and led 7-0 midway through the second quarter, but the Chiefs turned things around in a hurry. They put up 21 points in the final six minutes of the first half and then added another touchdown to early in the third quarter.

The Steelers could very well come back, but they’ve shown nothing on offense to indicate that’s going to happen. And so, the Chiefs are set to advance to the AFC Divisional Round and settle that side of the playoff bracket.

The NFL re-seeds following the Wild Card round. The lowest seed to come out of the first round faces the No. 1 seed and the two teams in between square off. Chalk ruled in the AFC and so the top-seeded Titans will host the Bengals while the second-seeded Chiefs will host the Bills.

The Chiefs and Bills faced off in Week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium where Buffalo thumped them 38-20. This will be the first matchup of the season between the Titans and Bengals.