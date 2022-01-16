RT Tristan Wirfs returns, but quickly aggravates injury in Wild Card round

Update: Wirfs returned, but didn’t look healthy and appeared to aggravate his ankle. He will likely be shut down for the rest of the game.

Update: Jensen has returned to the action.

Update: The Bucs suffered another huge blow to their offensive line as Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was hurt during a one-yard Ke’Shawn Vaughn touchdown run to go up 14-0.

The veteran was down on the field in pain but managed to walk off the field on his own accord.

Replay of Vaughn 1-yd TD .. Ryan Jensen hurt on the play#Eagles 0 #Buccaneers 13 Q1 pic.twitter.com/lsvnxbNpdj — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 16, 2022

Update: Wirfs has returned to the sidelines with his ankle taped. He’s sitting on the bench and doesn’t appear to be re-entering the game anytime soon.

Tristan Wirfs is back from the lockeroom with a slight limp. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/S8BJ4DDMIl — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) January 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs has exited Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury. The All-Pro lineman had to be helped to the locker room and backup Josh Wells has replaced him

This is a not a good development for the defending Super Bowl champions to lose their prized right tackle early in the Wild Card game, especially with so many other key players banged up. The offense alone is already missing running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones this afternoon, as well as wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The second-year right tackle out of Iowa has made a huge impact with the team since arriving as the 13th pick of the 2020 draft. Along with veterans like Ryan Jensen and Donovan Smith, he played an integral role in protecting quarterback Tom Brady on their way to a Super Bowl victory one year ago. His efforts this season earned him the honor of being named First Team All-Pro this week.