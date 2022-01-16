Elijah Mitchell sets off slime cannons in Nickelodeon broadcast of Cowboys-49ers Wild Card game (Video)

For the second year in a row, Nickelodeon is broadcasting an NFL Wild Card game, planting their flag at the showdown at AT&T Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, the return of the NFL on Nick means the return of the endzone slime cannons and who better to set them off than Niners running back Elijah Mitchell, who punched in a touchdown to put the team on the board.

Whoever is running that slime cannon better not take a bathroom break!



Eli Mitchell gets the Niners (+135 ML) on the board first after an absolutely surgical opening drive. pic.twitter.com/7DrldVExnz — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 16, 2022

The ensuing Robbie Gould extra point would be assisted by none other than Patrick Star.

Is this an extra point?



No this is Patrick. #NFL pic.twitter.com/Y87plNEbHW — Orri Benatar (@obenatar512) January 16, 2022

Nickelodeon has already gone extra heavy with the slime this year. On top of the slime cannons, there’s a slime tank on the sideline and we even got an appearance from the Slime Monster at the start of the game. That’s right, you heard that correctly. A slime monster.

Buckle in everyone. We’re surely in for more glorious weirdness as the broadcast progresses.