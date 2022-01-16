 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Elijah Mitchell sets off slime cannons in Nickelodeon broadcast of Cowboys-49ers Wild Card game (Video)

The rookie running back got the slime party started in the Wild Card game.

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Nickelodeon is broadcasting an NFL Wild Card game, planting their flag at the showdown at AT&T Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, the return of the NFL on Nick means the return of the endzone slime cannons and who better to set them off than Niners running back Elijah Mitchell, who punched in a touchdown to put the team on the board.

The ensuing Robbie Gould extra point would be assisted by none other than Patrick Star.

Nickelodeon has already gone extra heavy with the slime this year. On top of the slime cannons, there’s a slime tank on the sideline and we even got an appearance from the Slime Monster at the start of the game. That’s right, you heard that correctly. A slime monster.

Buckle in everyone. We’re surely in for more glorious weirdness as the broadcast progresses.

