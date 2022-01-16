Nick Bosa suffers head injury in collision with teammate, ruled OUT for rest of game

Final update: The 49ers have ruled Bosa OUT for the rest of the game.

Status update: The 49ers announced that Bosa is questionable to return.

Halftime update: The 49ers announced that Bosa is being evaluated for a head injury. He will need to clear the concussion protocol to return to the game. He has not come out of the locker room to open the half.

UPDATE: D.J. Jones, who ran into Bosa on the play, also went to the locker room before halftime, according to beat writer Matt Barrows.

UPDATE: Bosa went to the locker room before the half ended. He’s walking under his own power and halftime was approaching, so we’ll wait and see what the second half brings with Bosa.

#49ers Nick Bosa heading to the locker room early just prior to the half pic.twitter.com/h9HtqeUhLn — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 16, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to dodge a bullet in the first half of their playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Edge rusher Nick Bosa took some friendly fire when D.J. Jones ran into him as he was held. Bosa walked off under his own power but went to the medical tent.

He has half a sack, splitting one with Samson Ebukam, and drew the holding penalty that eventually led to the Cowboys punting.