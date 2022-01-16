Cowboys punter Bryan Anger hits jumbotron on punt vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys were forced to punt the ball midway through the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers and we got a rarity. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger booted the ball directly into the scoreboard that hangs over the center of the field. The refs ruled it a dead ball and a re-kick.

It’s notable the Cowboys benefitted from the re-kick. When Anger booted it off the scoreboard, it came down around the 30 yard line. When he re-punted, Anger kicked it 48 yards and the 49ers fair catch set them up at their own 7 yard line.