Dak Prescott named NVP of Nickelodeon Wild Card Game

The Cowboys QB took home an award even in defeat on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came up short in its Wild Card matchup on Sunday, falling 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Cowboys quarterback did take home a consolation prize.

Prescott was named ‘NVP’ by younger viewers on the Nickelodeon broadcast of the Wild Card game, taking the honor in the losing effort. He follows former Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky, who took the award in last year’s Wild Card game loss to the Saints.

Prescott went 23-of-43 through the air for 254 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown on the evening. Down 23-7 in the fourth, the QB led two scoring drives to get his team back to within a score and got Dallas deep into 49er territory in the final minute before time ran out.

It was a disappointing end to a comeback season for Prescott but at least the kids at home recognized his effort.

