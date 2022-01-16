 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Naomi Osaka wins opening round match at 2022 Australian Open

The Japanese defending champion advances to Round 2 in straight sets on Monday.

By Collin Sherwin
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a backhand in her first round singles match against Camila Osorio of Colombia during day one of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka began her defense of her Australian Open title with a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets victory over Camila Osorio in the first round on Monday in Melbourne. She’ll face American Madison Brengle in the second round.

It took 68 minutes for the champion to advance, and at first it appeared it might not even take that long as the No. 13 seed Osaka jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. With an 83% first serve percentage for the match, Osaka wins her eighth straight match in Melbourne, and will be on center court again as the defending champ.

Osorio at just 20 years old sits at No. 50 in the world, and will go home without a win in her first match ever at the Australian Open.

For Osaka, she’s now six wins from her third Australian Open and fifth major. Despite being the No. 13 seed, she’s the second choice on the odds board at +650 from DraftKings Sportsbook, behind only the favorite +275 Ashleigh Barty.

