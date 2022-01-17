Announcers and viewing options for Cardinals vs. Rams in NFC Wild Card round

The NFL wraps up its first “Super” Wild Card weekend with its first Monday Wild Card game. The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth game of the weekend that will set up the fourth Divisional Round matchup for next weekend.

The game will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. ABC and ESPN will host the traditional broadcast. That broadcast will feature Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick in the booth, Lisa Salters on the sideline, and John Parry serving as the rules expert. This is ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football crew and their second season together.

The ESPN2 broadcast is officially titled NFL Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli. It’s more widely known as the ManningCast and features Peyton Manning and Eli Manning calling the game from home. It’s a decidedly different broadcast from the traditional crew. The Manning brothers offer their own value as former players, but we also get the dynamic two brothers offer when poking fun at each other. The ManningCast has regularly featured four guests per game, with one in each quarter. This broadcast will feature The Rock, but it’s unclear who else will be on the show.