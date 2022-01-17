What channel is Cardinals vs. Rams on, what is game time for Wild Card matchup

ESPN will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. This playoff matchup will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Arizona Cardinals were looked at as the best team in the NFL at one point this season. Injuries have really hurt them down the stretch. Without DeAndre Hopkins, this offense is nowhere near the same. Now, both of their running backs are banged up as well. There is hope that they will get a few guys back from injury for this one, but it is too soon to tell.

Even though they lost on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams won the NFC West. That’s huge as they will have home-field advantage for the Wild Card matchup. Matthew Stafford has struggled at times this season, but he has a chance at getting his first playoff win this weekend.

Game TV Info: Cardinals vs. Rams

Game date: Monday, January 17th

Game time: 8:15 EST

TV channel: ESPN

The line currently sits Rams -4.0. The Rams moneyline odds are currently -198, while the Eagles are +166. The point total is installed at 49.5.