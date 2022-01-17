How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 playoffs via live online stream

The NFL has closed out its regular 2021 season and kicks off the 2022 NFL Playoffs with the Wild Card Round. This round features the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals. The game kicks off at 8:!5 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN. Plenty will be watching the game on TV, but if you’ve cut the cord on cable or just won’t be in front of your television, there are several options available to live stream the game.

ESPN will stream the game on WatchESPN website and through the ESPN app, but to do so requires a cable log-in. The games are also available to live stream on the Official NFL App or by accessing the Yahoo! Sports app, which both broadcast in-market and primetime games throughout the regular and post-season.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream Rams vs. Cardinals this week. The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.

The Rams are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total is installed at 49.5.