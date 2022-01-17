Sony Michel fantasy outlook: Start or sit Rams RB in the Wild Card round?

The Los Angeles Rams can’t seem to keep all of their running backs healthy. Starter Darrell Henderson Jr. is on IR, but backups Sony Michel and Cam Akers appear healthy for the team’s Wild Card matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. This will be the third time this season these teams have met, and the running back depth chart has looked a little different each time they have met.

When these teams met in Week 4, Michel was still relatively new to the team and he only had three carries for 11 yards with a fumble lost. He made up for it in Week 14 when the teams met again with 20 carries for 79 yards. He wasn’t involved in the passing attack in either game as he only logged one target between the two contests and he was unable to bring it in for a catch.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel ($5400)

With Henderson likely sidelined, Michel is set to lead this backfield. Akers will likely get work, but with his recent return from IR, it remains to be seen what kind of pitch count, if any, he may be on. Michel is the running back to bet on in this backfield if you are looking for one to play. For DFS and playoff fantasy football alike, he has upside from his volume even though he didn’t put up the best numbers in the first two meetings with the Cardinals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Michel in both DFS and playoff fantasy football.