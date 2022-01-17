Best value lineup strategy for Cardinals vs. Rams in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs

To wrap up Super Wild Card weekend, the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals will play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. These two NFC West rivals split the regular season series, with each team winning on each others’ home turf.

This game also features a ton of stars such as Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Kyler Murray, and James Conner that many DFS players will try to stack their lineup with. But as we see in DFS showdown contests, it is not about the star players sometimes. It also depends which players you have in those FLEX tiers to fill out your lineup.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Antoine Wesley, WR, $1,800

Since this particular matchup is top-heavy in salary, we do not have that many quality value plays in DFS. However, Wesley has some snaps over the last few weeks and is someone who will see the field on Monday night.

The 24-year-old receiver has been a weapon inside the red zone, scoring three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ last three games. In Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, Wesley had four receptions (five targets) for 30 yards, two touchdowns, and 19 fantasy points. The Rams are ranked 27th against WRs (OPRK) this season.

Van Jefferson, WR, $5,200

There will be a lot of attention on Kupp and Beckham Jr., which means Jefferson should have some opportunities to create a couple of big plays. This season, the second-year wide receiver has 50 receptions (89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

In the Rams’ last matchup against Arizona, Jefferson recorded two receptions (three targets) for 58 yards, a touchdown, and 14.8 fantasy points. And when they played in Week 4, he had six receptions (six targets) for 90 yards, a touchdown and 21 fantasy points. Jefferson needs to be in your showdown lineup without a doubt.

Chase Edmonds, RB, $5,000

With Conner listed as questionable, Edmonds will play a significant role both in the running and passing games for Arizona. The young running back has had double-digit carries and at least 50 yards on the ground in the last two games. He also had 29 and 71 receiving yards in those games.

Edmonds did not play in the last matchup in Week 14, but had an outstanding performance in Week 4 at Los Angeles. The former FCS standout back had 120 yards (season-high) on 12 carries for 20.9 fantasy points. The Rams are giving up 103.2 yards per game on the ground, but that should not deter the Cards from running.