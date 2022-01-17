NFL DFS picks, Cardinals-Rams DraftKings Showdown strategy for Wild Card game

The Cardinals and Rams face off for the third time this season. In their first matchup, the Cardinals ran away with the game, as they had a 34-13 lead going into the 4th quarter. Kyler Murray had a strong game and Arizona ran the ball well with a big lead. The next time they met, it was closer, but the Rams took the game 30-23 in Arizona. Matthew Stafford was the quarterback of note in this one, while Cooper Kupp had a huge game, as he often did in 2021.

Injuries

There was some talk of Deandre Hopkins returning in the playoffs, but that hasn’t happened, but the real injury concern for this week is James Conner, who is a game-time decision. His availability will turn this Showdown around a bit when we know for sure. Rondale Moore is also questionable, but he hasn’t had much production to speak of this season.

Captain’s Chair

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams — $19,500

Kupp is so expensive because he is just that good and consistent. Even when teams focus on him, he finds ways to get open, as every team has focuses on him and he’s had a historic season. The Cardinals weakness as a defense is the passing game.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals — $16,800

The Cardinals offense hasn’t been hitting on all cylinders, especially after losing Deandre Hopkins for the season. But, if they are going to beat the Rams, it will likely be on Murray’s arm and legs.

Value Plays

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams — $5,400

Higbee was out the last time these two teams met, but has been a big part of the Rams offense of late with 17 receptions in their last three games.

Antoine Wesley, WR, Cardinals — $1,800

Wesley isn’t getting consistent targets, but he’s getting enough and has been productive with three touchdowns in the last three games. The price to roster him in this matchup is just too cheap in a game where the Cardinals will probably need to throw the ball a lot.