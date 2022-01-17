Betting the over/under for Cardinals-Rams in the Wild Card Round

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams play for the third time on Monday, having split their previous two games in the regular season. The Cardinals won the first game in Los Angeles 37-20, while the Rams won the second one in Arizona 30-23.

This matchup will head back to Los Angeles, where DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at 49.5 points.

Over/under pick: Cardinals vs. Rams — OVER

Both of the games these teams played earlier in the season went over the 49.6 total for this game. Of course, they’ve now played each other twice and should be better prepared to stop each other, but that’s still to be seen.

The Rams have hit the over 56 percent of the time, while the Cardinals are at 47 percent. Both are above average in that respect. Both offenses can put up big numbers, but also have shown enough inconsistency to worry. Arizona had Deandre Hopkins for both of their matchups against the Rams and their offense has declined since he went down with an injury.

But in the end, they will play in great weather and Kyler Murray won’t have many reservations about running the ball in such a big game. I like the over.

