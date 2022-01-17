Betting Cardinals-Rams against the spread in the Wild Card Round

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in the Wild Card round. These two teams have played twice already, winning on each other’s home field each time. The first game was a blowout, as the Cardinals were rolling early in the season, but the second game was closer, with a Rams seven point victory. This game has the makings of a good one. The Rams are favored by 3.5 points over at DraftKings Sportsbook and that feels like a solid line.

Against the spread pick: Cardinals vs. Rams — Rams, -3.5

The Cardinals have lost five of their last eight games, with two of those losses coming against the Panthers and Lions and all by six or more points. The offense is struggling, while the defense isn’t helping all that much.

The Rams haven’t been exactly lighting it up, as Matthew Stafford has eight interceptions in their last four games, but overall, they’ve managed to get out with wins more often than not. This game has two flawed teams going at it, but the Rams have played better at home and their defense has more playmakers. I’d rather not give 3.5 points, so could see teasing that down to just 3, but either way, I like the Rams to prevail.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.